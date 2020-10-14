Traders Buy Large Volume of Robert Half International Call Options (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,114 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,226% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $1,797,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 34.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

