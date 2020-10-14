TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $473.39 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,424 shares of company stock valued at $65,652,399 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

