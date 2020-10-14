TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.

TRU opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $194,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,048,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.