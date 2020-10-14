Truist Begins Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.