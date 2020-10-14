Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.80. Tullow Oil shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 3,198,053 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLW shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 57.64 ($0.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $201.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.68.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

