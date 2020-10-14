Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $337.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.39 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

