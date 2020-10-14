Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $255.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $337.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

