U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USB opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

