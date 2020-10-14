Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ube Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Ube Industries stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Ube Industries has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

