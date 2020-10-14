UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €29.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

