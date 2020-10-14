UBS Group Initiates Coverage on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

