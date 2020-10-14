Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,354,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $208.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

