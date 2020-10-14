United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAL. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Continental from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.26 on Monday. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Continental will post -24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Continental by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Continental by 198.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 36,055.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

