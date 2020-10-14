United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after acquiring an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,856 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

