United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lowered by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 5.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Shares of UPS opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

