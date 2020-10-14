UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

