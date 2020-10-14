UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.