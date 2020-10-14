UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

