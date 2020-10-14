UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.50-16.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-16.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.46. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.