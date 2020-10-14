UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.58.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.46. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

