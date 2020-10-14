UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.56. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.50-16.75 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.46. The company has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.