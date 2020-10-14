UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.56. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.50-16.75 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

