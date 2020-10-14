ValuEngine Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Sell

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $122.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 31.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 17.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

