ValuEngine Downgrades BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Sell

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.