ValuEngine Downgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Sell

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

PBA opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $914.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

