ValuEngine Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Sell

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 509.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

