ValuEngine Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Strong Sell

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $108.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 93.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,932,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

