ValuEngine Upgrades Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) to “Sell”

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Medley Management stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 13.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

