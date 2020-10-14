ValuEngine Upgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to “Buy”

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 10.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

