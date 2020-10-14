ValuEngine Upgrades Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) to “Buy”

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $189.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.31. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $190.64. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.