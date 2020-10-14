ValuEngine Upgrades Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to “Buy”

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $105.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $674,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.