ValuEngine Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Buy”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $446.65 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.15. The company has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tesla by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.