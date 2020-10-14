Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

