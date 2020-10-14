Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 108,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 125,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

