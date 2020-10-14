Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VUG stock opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

