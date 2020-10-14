Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

