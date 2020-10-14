Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.