Vector Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 919 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 819% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

