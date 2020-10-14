Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 318.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $947.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,093.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

