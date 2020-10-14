Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,093.00 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 623.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.