Veritaseum Price Tops $2.29 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00020050 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Mercatox and HitBTC. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $15.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00269618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01484083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152697 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.