Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

