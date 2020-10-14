VF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,337% compared to the average daily volume of 273 put options.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on VF from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VF by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in VF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,742,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,224,000 after acquiring an additional 209,640 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 18.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,365,000 after acquiring an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

