Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.38. 684,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,198,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $379,121.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $379,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,035 shares of company stock worth $4,764,917 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

