Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

