Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 163,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 31.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

V stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05. The company has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

