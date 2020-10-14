Visa (NYSE:V) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $243.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.72.

V opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

