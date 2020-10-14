Vodafone Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,368 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 742% compared to the average volume of 756 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 520,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

