Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 996% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.