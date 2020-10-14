Vuzix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,309 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 2,693 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VUZI shares. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

